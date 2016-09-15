Runaways put pressure on Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn -- On the days early this month that answers to the Jacob Wetterling mystery unfolded, there were four teens from Grand Rapids listed on a national registry of missing children.

They were four of 32 Minnesotans on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s registry, making the city of slightly more than 11,000 people the most frequent location for missing children in the state outside of Minneapolis.

So far, one of those children has since been found safe, said Itasca County Health and Human Services Director Eric Villeneuve, who joined other sources in describing the missing Grand Rapids children, all of them between ages 15-17, as runaways who have left the city’s group homes.

“Just because they were in a group setting that wasn’t secure,” Villeneuve said, “doesn’t mean they were happy about being in that setting.”

The situation is such that it puts law enforcement and providers at odds, creating tension between entities that figure prominently into the matrix for protecting children in the community.

“We are frustrated,” said Chief Scott Johnson of the Grand Rapids Police Department. “It takes a lot of resources whenever a child goes missing.”

“These are not local children,” he continued. “They don’t want to be here, and when they run people are hiding them out.”

Johnson said the North Homes Children and Family Services was “the agency that has jurisdiction over these youths.”

North Homes operates several residential facilities for children and teenagers and also serves as a licensing agency for even more facilities. It employs more than 250 people, from staff to doctors, and provides adoption services, foster care, chemical health programs, mental health clinics and more for children across Northeastern Minnesota. In addition to its home base in Grand Rapids, North Homes operates in Bemidji, Deer River and Duluth. Its residential programs director, Connie Ross, said the system serves more than 3,000 children annually.

“To our knowledge we have only one adolescent out of the hundreds that enter our care that remains missing,” Ross said, adding that law enforcement has declined a North Homes offer of quarterly meetings to discuss any converging issues between the agencies.

“We’ll continue to keep the lines of communication open and keep inviting them to the table,” she said. “But ultimately law enforcement needs to change its attitude about responding to children in need.”

According to missing-persons entries of the three remaining Grand Rapids runaways, Ava Larae Cook, 15, who may go by the name “Sam,” was last seen Aug. 1 and still could be in the local area. Tyler Gibson, 17, has a piercing in his left ear and may go to Calumet, not far away. And Robert Martin, 17, uses the alias “Rain” and may travel to the Duluth, Fond du Lac or Cloquet areas. Both boys went missing in July.

Ross worried that the perception of the children as being “system” children hurts efforts to locate them. But the chief of police said that’s precisely what makes things more difficult.

“These are juveniles that are placed here — trouble youths who have been in the system for years and they run on occasion,” Johnson said. “Most are from broken homes, some are on probation. It’s like trying to pull hen’s teeth to get cooperation from relatives.”

Ross agreed, in part, by noting North Homes’ current missing person has a history of living on the streets and “is a very resourceful adolescent.”

North Homes staff usually is adept at following and getting runaways to return to the facility shortly after they leave, Ross said. But the provider is additionally obligated to call the authorities once a child has left the facility and sightlines of supervising staff as part of its critical-incident reporting, which also includes informing family and state social workers.

“These are children, and if they run away we’re going to call law enforcement,” Ross said. “That’s our job. Everybody is notified immediately.”

Because of its high density of residences, including five North Home locations in Grand Rapids providing an array of services, it stands out from other northern Minnesota enclaves.

Villeneuve said it’s Itasca County’s perspective that “every child is a priority to be kept safe, whether they are currently in a facility or whether they are in their own nuclear home.”

In a follow-up email, Ross said that a lot of its children enter care suffering from acute trauma-based disorders as the result of sex trafficking, physical and sexual abuse, homelessness and/or having run away previously.

North Homes provides direct care and treatment to children who have been victims of sex trafficking through the Safe Harbor Grant.

In a bout of irony for the program, runaways are at greater risk of child sex trafficking. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 1 in 5 of the 11,800 runaways in the United States reported to the agency in 2015 was likely a sex trafficking victim.

“Our job as a community,” Villeneuve said, “is to come together to protect that child and provide safety for that child.”