Bemidji woman wins $20,000 in lottery

BEMIDJI -- A Bemidji woman recently won $20,000 playing the Minnesota Lottery.

Deena Crabb of Bemidji won $20,000 playing the Cash Multiplier Crossword game, lottery officials said in a release.

Crabb claimed the prize Sept. 12. Simonson Station Stores at 1820 Paul Bunyan Drive NW in Bemidji sold the winning ticket, the lottery said.

Other recent bigger winners in the lottery include Jeffery Leibold of Spring Valley, who won $200,000 playing the $200,000 Payday game, and Bekele Biru of Bloomington, who won $100,000 playing the Big Money game.

Today, lottery players have won more than $6.5 billion, lottery officials said in a release. For more information about the lottery, visit www.mnlottery.com.