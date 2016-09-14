Two face drug charges after arrest near Crookston school

CROOKSTON—Two Minnesota residents face the potential of 20 years in prison after being charged with felony drug possession within a city block of a school Tuesday.

Elaine Magdeline Sundquist, 26, Crookston, and Erick Wesley Olson, 33, Red Lake Falls, Minn., were charged with possession of a controlled substance in a prohibited zone, a felony charge, after being found with methamphetamine within a block of Washington Elementary School in Crookston. Sundquist has also been charged with driving while impaired, a misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint:

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office observed a black Subaru Forester registered to Sundquist outside an apartment being surveilled as a potential site of methamphetamine sales Tuesday afternoon. Later, a Crookston Police Department Officer saw the same vehicle driving on Main Street in Crookston. The officer noticed the occupants were not wearing their seatbelts and pulled them over.

Sundquist was being supervised by a probation officer with Tri-County Corrections, who requested the officers search the vehicle. Officers also searched Olson, who is awaiting sentencing on felony terroristic threat and criminal sexual conduct charges.

Officers found a prescription pill bottle that contained what appeared to be bath salts—synthetic drugs—and a blue bag that contained a scale and a small amount of what field tests determined was methamphetamine. Officers also found a mirror with white powder residue in Olson's pocket.

In the course of questioning the suspects, officers learned that Sundquist had allegedly acquired the bag of methamphetamine earlier that day.

Both suspects admitted to consuming meth in recent days.

Sundquist and Olson both have lengthy rap sheets that include a number of drug charges. Olson is awaiting sentencing on two counts of fifth-degree sexual misconduct and two counts of making terroristic threats.

Olson also has four warrants out for his arrest in North Dakota, all on misdemeanor charges.