Dump truck strikes bridge in Pine County

Two people were injured Tuesday when the dump truck they were operating struck a bridge overpass on Interstate 35 in Pine County with an elevated dump box.

The driver, Kelly Norgren, 48, and a passenger, Katherine Shelley, 26, of Battle Lake and Moorhead, respectively, had been unloading concrete in a construction zone and were traveling south on I-35 just after 1 p.m. when the crash occurred, said the Minnesota State Patrol in a news release.

The women were taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale with non-life threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.

The 2013 Freightliner Truck was totaled, said the State Patrol.

The Pine County Highway 11 bridge over I-35 was inspected shortly after the crash, said Andrew Deming, project manager for the Minnesota Department of Transportation paving of I-35 between Hinckley and Pine City.

“A MnDOT bridge inspector looked at it yesterday and there doesn’t seem to be any structural damage to the bridge,” Deming said.

Deming said the dump truck had just pulled away from the paver when it struck the bridge, which was not one of the bridges being worked on as part of the construction project.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.