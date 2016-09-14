Gold dust, diamonds stolen from Macalester College

Authorities are looking for someone who stole gold dust, small diamonds and other geological samples from a display case at Macalester College in St. Paul.

The geological laboratory supervisor discovered on Tuesday that the case had been broken into and most of the samples had been stolen, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.

A thief or thieves used something hot to cut through the case’s plexiglass and remove the lock in the basement of the college’s science building, according to Linders.

“They got minute samples of minerals with little to no resale value,” Linders said. “They might be valuable in a science project, but on the open market there doesn’t appear to be a lot of monetary value.”

Also stolen from the electronic revolving display case was silver, meteorite, platinum, ruby, opal, topez, copper, quartz crystal and Lake Superior agate, Linders said. It was unknown when it happened and there was not surveillance video of the theft.

A Macalester spokeswoman said Wednesday that the matter had been referred to police for investigation and she did not have additional information.