Superior man charged with transporting minor for sex

A Superior man is facing charges alleging he brought a minor from Minnesota to Wisconsin on Aug. 20, 2015 with the intent of engaging in sexual activity.

Peter Diehl, 32, was indicted in U.S. District Court with transporting a minor in interstate commerce and with the intent of engaging in illegal sexual activity, and with possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. District Court for western Wisconsin.

The charges allege that he possessed a cellphone on Sept. 23, 2015 that contained images of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

If convicted on the federal charges, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on the charge of transporting a minor and a maximum sentence of 10 years on the charge of possessing child pornography.

Diehl also is facing state charges alleging that he began chatting with a 14-year-old girl online in 2015 and drove to Suffolk, Va., to pick her up on Aug. 16 of that year. Diehl allegedly drove her from Suffolk to a hotel in Hermantown, where they stayed for several nights before traveling to his Superior residence, according to the criminal complaint in that case. Diehl was charged in Douglas County Circuit Court in September 2015 on felony charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, abduction of a child and repeated sexual assault of a child.

A jury trial on the state charges is scheduled for Jan. 17, and if convicted he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison on each of the two most serious charges and up to 15 years for the third charge.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not provide details about the minor involved the federal case, and did not specifically state that the two cases stem from the same incident.