Minn. delegation pitches bid to host 2023 World’s Fair

WASHINGTON — Minnesota’s congressional delegation have sent a letter to two key federal officials in support of the state’s bid to host the 2023 World’s Fair.

“Minnesota’s Expo 2023 is a strong candidate to host the World’s Fair,” the delegation wrote in a news release about the letter sent to Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker.

“It will foster an exchange of ideas, encourage new global partnerships and advance innovation in health and wellness that will benefit the state, country and world. We urge full and fair consideration of a recommendation that the bid is in the national interest.”

The letter was signed by Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken and Reps. Collin Peterson, Betty McCollum, John Kline, Keith Ellison, Tim Walz, Rick Nolan, Erik Paulsen, and Tom Emmer.