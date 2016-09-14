More protesters arrested at Dakota Access pipeline site

A Dakota Access Pipeline protester stands attached to an excavator with law enforcement and pipeline workers nearby on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, at a construction site just north of Interstate 94 about 8 miles west of New Salem, N.D.

NEW SALEM, N.D. – Authorities arrested three people Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, in connection with Dakota Access Pipeline protests and expected to arrest three more who were still attached to construction equipment, a Morton County sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Pipeline crews arriving for work found the protesters already at a construction site just north of Interstate 94 about 8 miles west of New Salem, or about 35 miles west of Bismarck, spokeswoman Donnell Preskey said.

Two protesters were arrested for trespassing and a third person driving a van was stopped on County Road 86 and arrested for criminal facilitation after the van was seen dropping off and picking up people at different construction sites in the area, Preskey said. Authorities received reports of protesters at three construction sites, she said.

A total of 60 people were arrested before Wednesday in connection with the protests that started about a month ago, including 22 arrested Tuesday at a construction site near Glen Ullin, the most arrests in one day so far.

Wednesday’s protest, which took place about 70 miles northwest of the main protest camp, temporarily stopped construction on the north side of I-94, but digging continued on the south side.

Energy Transfer Partners CEO Kelcy Warren told employees in a memo released to media Tuesday that the 1,172-mile, $3.8 billion oil pipeline from North Dakota to Illinois is more than 60 percent complete and the company remains committed to completing it.