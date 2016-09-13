Cirrus loses production work to new Mexican plant

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- A California-based company’s decision to build a new manufacturing facility in Mexico has shifted work away from the Cirrus Aircraft plant in Grand Forks.

Icon Aircraft announced the construction of a new facility in Tijuana last week. There, it will produce composite airframe components for its A5 craft, a two-seat sport plane that can be launched from the water and towed on a trailer like a personal boat.

Icon said the new facility was “central” to an improved production strategy it announced in May. The plant, which is roughly 300,000 square feet, will become operational in November and send parts to Icon’s existing factory in Northern California.

“By bringing composite fabrication in-house, we will be able to ensure that components meet Icon’s strict quality and cost standards while also allowing us to more rapidly implement changes as we continue to improve our processes,” Icon CEO and Founder Kirk Hawkins said in a statement.

Icon spokesman Brian Manning said the new facility will manufacture the composite airframes that were previously handled by Cirrus. He said Cirrus stopped producing composites for Icon at the end of May.

Cirrus, based in Duluth, announced a partnership with Icon in 2012 to produce A5 components in Grand Forks alongside Cirrus planes. Icon said in its Sept. 7 news release it had decided to produce its own composite components instead of outsourcing the work to several suppliers.

“I think they have grown to a point where they have elected to move their production in-house,” said Bill King, executive director of business development at Cirrus. “We’re focusing, as we always have, on our internal consumption.”

King described Cirrus’ relationship with Icon as an “open-ended transaction,” adding manufacturers are always thinking about the most cost-effective way of doing business.

“You kind of always know that when you’re doing some manufacturing for another entity, and that’s clearly part of the program here,” he said.

Job levels in Grand Forks were affected when the shift first occurred, but not in recent months, King said.

“We had a lot of people on contract, and some people who were contractors in-house there, those people have moved on,” he said. “But in terms of our internal employee base itself … a vast majority of them are all still there.”

Cirrus employed about 225 people in Grand Forks as of December. Brandon Pavlish, executive director of Cirrus’ operations in Grand Forks, didn’t return messages seeking an updated employee count.

The transition comes as Cirrus prepares to certify its new Vision Jet. The Grand Forks plant will make the composite parts before shipping them to Duluth for final production.

Cirrus officials are awaiting the Federal Aviation Administration’s last flight tests, King said.

“Timing-wise, it probably worked out as good as it could when you realize that that transition is taking place at the same time that we’re ramping up internal production for jets,” he said. “Things are really progressing with the final stages of certification, and we’re getting anxious to get these first airplanes delivered.”