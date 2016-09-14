REACH support group set

BEMIDJI -- The REACH family and friends support group will meet 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hope House, 2014 Seventh Street SE. During the meeting, Mary LaXroix, options counselor with Disability Linkage Line, will discuss how the line can help families of people with mental illness. At REACH, people learn from each other, exchange resources, and discuss how to cope when a family member or friend has a mental illness. Meetings are free and confidential. To find out more about REACH call Hope House at (218) 444-6748.