Man caught in alleged attempted murder of relative

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Hours after asking the public’s help for a man wanted in connection with an attempted homicide over the weekend, Superior police announced his arrest Monday.

Larry J. Szewcik, 43, who lives in Superior but has no known address, was apprehended on Monday night in Duluth, said Capt. Thomas Champaigne of the Superior Police Department. Szewcik was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, substantial battery and strangulation.

Champaigne said the assault occurred on Saturday evening when Szewcik allegedly “tried killing a relative by suffocation and beating.”

Szewcik also allegedly refused to allow the victim to leave.

The victim remained hospitalized on Monday with fractured facial bones.

Szewcik has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1994.