World Wide Day of Play set for Saturday

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji's annual World Wide Day of Play will be held on Saturday in a new location, Paul Bunyan Park.

The event runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature many activities, including three bounce houses, bean bag toss, archery, dancing, a “Bike Blender” and crafts. There also will be demonstrations from various organizations, such as Bemidji Youth Soccer, BSU Sustainability Office, Babe’s Playgroun, the Headwaters Science Center and more, according to a release from the city of Bemidji.

Cost is free for adults and $5 for youth wristbands ($3 if you bring a bike and helmet) and the first 50 youth wristbands handed out also come with a free T-shirt.

Register for the event at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or stop by City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For more information, call (218) 333-1850.