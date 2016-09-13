Task force busts Iron Range meth dealer

A 28-year-old Chisholm woman known to authorities for selling large amounts of methamphetamine on the Iron Range was charged with two felony drug counts Friday in State District Court in Hibbing.

Whitney Perkovich had been arrested Sept. 7, following a surveillance operation by the Boundary Waters Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. Perkovich faces 30 years in prison and/or a $1,000,000 fine for a first-degree charge of selling 17 or more grams of meth within 90 days. She faces an additional felony charge of fifth-degree possession and a gross misdemeanor charge of introducing contraband into jail, where authorities found her with an additional gram of meth during the booking process.

According to the criminal complaint filed in State District Court, the task force had received numerous reports from confidential informants, concerned citizens, anonymous tipsters and through their own investigative efforts about Perkovich selling large amounts of meth. The task force learned through a tip that she would drive to the Twin Cities in her 2004 light blue Dodge Stratus in order to obtain meth she would later distribute by herself on the Iron Range.

On the day of her arrest, the task force learned she was en route to the Twin Cities and caught up with her at 3 a.m. in the Grand Casino parking lot in Hinckley, where she stayed for more than three hours.

Perkovich proceeded to the Twin Cities, where multiple law enforcement authorities provided surveillance and assistance throughout the day before she returned north on U.S. Interstate 35.

After securing a search warrant, a deputy with the task force pulled over Perkovich at 4:08 p.m., on Minnesota Highway 33 as she was returning to the Iron Range.

A Carlton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit indicated there was drugs in the vehicle and it was towed into custody, where 353.9 grams (roughly 12 ounces) of meth packaged in a stuffed monkey was discovered. Perkovich was taken into custody at the same time and bail was set at $300,000 on Friday.