A Brainerd man faces four felonies after allegedly threatening to stab and chop up two women while wielding an arrow, a hammer and a saw.

Marshall Thomas Jarvela, 35, was charged in Crow Wing County District Court following the incident that occurred about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Jarvela, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office was called to respond to a man threatening people with weapons on the 9700 block of 50th Avenue in Brainerd. Upon arrival, officers observed the man, later identified as Jarvela, standing near a recreational vehicle and holding an arrow and other items in his hands.

Officers ordered Jarvela to drop the items and get down on the ground. The complaint stated he eventually did so, but only after officers ordered him to several times and held him at gunpoint. After he was on the ground, Jarvela allegedly continued to disregard officers' commands by pulling his arms and hands underneath his body and reaching toward his waistline. Officers eventually used a Taser to subdue Jarvela and placed him under arrest.

A woman at the scene explained that Jarvela and his girlfriend lived on her mother's property in the RV. The night before, the woman told officers, Jarvela and his girlfriend visited with her and her mother at her mother's house. That morning, Jarvela apparently returned to the house looking for his girlfriend. After he left, the woman said she and her mother went to Wal-Mart.

When they returned, Jarvela allegedly told the woman and her mother that he was going to stab them and chop them up while holding an arrow, a hammer and a saw. The woman said he held up the hammer and threatened to kill them both.

The woman told the officers she and her mother locked themselves in her mother's house and called 911. She said she was scared for the safety of her and her mother and did not want Jarvela to return to the property.

Jarvela appeared in court Friday. He was charged with two counts of felony second-degree non-firearm assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony terroristic threats with reckless disregard of risk. The assault charges each carry a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, a $14,000 fine or both. The terroristic threats charges each carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

Jarvela was also charged with obstructing the legal process, a misdemeanor.

Bail was set at $30,000 with conditions or $100,000 without conditions of release. Jarvela remained in the Crow Wing County Jail Monday, with his next court appearance scheduled for Sept. 19.

Jarvela has an extensive history of contact with police. Between 1999 and this year, he has 18 convictions in Crow Wing County, including several disorderly conduct convictions, fifth-degree assault convictions, domestic assault, obstructing the legal process, fleeing police and driving while intoxicated. None of the convictions are felonies. A 19th case for disorderly conduct is pending.