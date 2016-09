Blood drive announced in Northome

NORTHOME -- Northome School will partner with Memorial Blood Centers for a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at the school, 11731 State Hwy. 1.

Memorial Blood Centers is the sole blood supplier for Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and the northland, a release said. To schedule an appointment, contact Amber Halverson at (218) 897-5275.