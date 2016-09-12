Search
    Woman may face charges for falsely reporting a double kidnapping in Crosby

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:54 p.m.
    CROSBY, Minn. -- A woman is facing possible charges after apparently telling Crosby police that she and another woman were kidnapped on Sunday.

    Crosby officers met the woman in Crosby, where they received details of the alleged incident. Police report the woman stated she did not know where the other woman was and directed officers to the apartment building in Ironton where she stated the incident occurred.

    Crosby police, along with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Brainerd and Deerwood police departments, responded to the call and investigated. After further investigation, Crosby police learned there was no kidnapping and the second female was found safely at her own residence.

    The woman may face filing a false report charges.

