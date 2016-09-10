WILLMAR, Minn. — The 24-year-old Raymond, Minnesota, man accused of trying to run his ex-girlfriend off the road earlier this week is now facing multiple felony and misdemeanor assault charges.

Scott Aaron Schoenberg has made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court. He has been charged with four felony counts of second-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

According to a criminal complaint on the charges, just before the crash, the woman was in the process of moving from her current residence to a new residence with help from friends.

She and others were just about to leave the old residence around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when Schoenberg drove by the driveway. The woman told deputies that as the group drove away in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Schoenberg called the woman and began to yell at her.

Near Raymond, Schoenberg allegedly passed a white vehicle traveling east on Highway 23. The vehicle drove into the ditch to avoid being hit. He then allegedly passed to the left of the Jeep in which the woman was riding as a passenger, intentionally turning into it and striking it twice, said the complaint. The woman's daughter was in the back seat of the Jeep, along with the Jeep driver's daughter.

The Jeep continued to travel eastbound until Schoenberg's vehicle approached from the opposite direction, allegedly traveling directly toward the Jeep in the wrong lane. The Jeep driver swerved to avoid a head-on crash, but Schoenberg's vehicle allegedly struck the trailer the Jeep was pulling. Officers arrived, and Schoenberg was arrested later.

His next court hearing is set for Sept. 19.