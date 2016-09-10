College to hold memorial service for Wetterling

ST. JOSEPH, Minn. -- The College of St. Benedict in Jacob Wetterling’s hometown of St. Joseph, Minn., will host a memorial service in two weeks for the boy who was abducted 27 years ago and whose body was recovered last week.

The Wetterling Family Memorial Service for Jacob will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the college. Additional details will be released as they are developed.

Jacob Wetterling was abducted the night of Oct. 22, 1989, just outside of St. Joseph.

Danny Heinrich, 53, of Annandale has confessed to abducting, sexually assaulted and killing Jacob. He told investigators he buried the boy’s body in a field in Paynesville. Jacob’s remains were recovered Sept. 2.

Also Friday, the St. Paul Saints said they would honor Jacob on Saturday during their Division Series game at CHS Field by wearing a No. 11 patch on their uniforms. Jacob wore jersey 11 in youth sports and the Wetterling family has suggested using the number as a symbol of hope to honor their son and show a commitment to making the world a better place for kids.

A portion of the proceeds from the game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes will be donated to the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center.

The Saints join the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Gophers football team in announcing plans for No. 11 tributes for Jacob.