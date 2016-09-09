DNR will track changing of fall leaves on website

ST. PAUL -- It happens at about this time every year. The cause: Chlorophyll production in tree leaves slows down and stops and the leaves lose their green color. The effect: Minnesotans flock outside to behold the magnificent red, gold and orange color transformation.

Whether searching for activities weeks in advance or an hour in advance, make use of the Fall Color Finder, a trip-planning tool on the Department of Natural Resources webpage (www.mndnr.gov/fallcolor) that shows the progression of fall color across Minnesota.

Each Thursday beginning on Sept. 8, staff from Minnesota state parks and trails will update the trip-planning tool to help people find the finest color displays as well as fall color programs and special events. The website includes a slideshow and photo uploader so people can share their favorite images from the northernmost tip of Minnesota to the southernmost plains.

“The DNR’s forest health specialists say we’ve had enough rain around the state this summer to keep things green and healthy, which is the first building block for great fall color,” said Erika Rivers, director of Minnesota state parks and trails. “To increase the chances of having a flashy fall, we need warm, sunny days and cool nights to bring out those vivid colors.”