Park Rapids police chief finalists set for interviews

The search for a new Park Rapids police chief is narrowed to five finalists to be interviewed later this month.

The Park Rapids City Council has invited the following candidates for interviews Sept. 16-17:

Jeff Appel, patrol captain with the Savage (Minn.) Police Department; Tim Clements, recently retired from the Minnesota State Troopers, stationed in the Detroit Lakes area; James Denny, former chief of police in Grand Rapids (Minn.) and currently emergency service manager with U.S. Steel Corporation; Marvin Duff, chief of police in Elkader, Iowa; Scott Koennicke, chief of police in Menahga (Minn.).

The City of Park Rapids personnel committee reviewed 18 applicants for the chief of police position to determine which met the minimum requirements as stated in the job description. The committee consists of Mayor Pat Mikesh and councilman Ryan Leckner, along with city staff Angela Brumbaugh and John McKinney.

Qualified applicants must have 10 years law enforcement experience and five years of supervisory experience to meet the minimum requirements. The committee used a set of criteria to score the seven of 18 applicants who met the minimum requirements. Of those, five were invited for interviews.

The interview process will involve two council members in each of three locations and the candidates will interview individually in each location. In order to not violate open meeting laws the city council members will not be allowed to discuss candidates outside their locations.