Several rounds of strong thunderstorms rolled across parts of the Northland on Monday night and early Tuesday, downing trees on the Iron Range and resulting in several large power outages.

The National Weather Service relayed reports of "numerous trees down with damage to homes" in the Biwabik area at about 11:50 p.m., as well as large branches down in McKinley and quarter-size hail near Virginia.

Minnesota Power reported as many as 4,300 customers without power at one point early Tuesday morning.

One large outage, about 1,200 customers, was in Duluth's Woodland neighborhood and started as the storms moved through at about 8:15 p.m., according to the utility's online outage map.

Other large outages were reported in the Eveleth and Fayal Township areas on the Iron Range, and in Rice Lake and Gnesen Township.