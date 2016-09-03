ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- A Freeborn County man investigators said was shot to death by a National Guard member based in Thief River Falls, Minn., has been identified.

Pvt. 1st Class David Michael Easter has been charged with killing Spencer Daniel Brown, 23, who died Aug. 23 from gunshot wounds to the head. Brown had a rural address in the county, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Easter is being held on a $500,000 bond after he was charged last week with second-degree murder, a felony. He faces 40 years in prison if convicted.

His next court appearance is Thursday in Freeborn County District Court.

Sheriff’s deputies and Albert Lea Police responded Aug. 23 to Helmer Myre Big Island State Park near Albert Lea after Easter called 911, telling dispatchers he shot Brown in self-defense, according to court documents.

Deputies found Brown in a locked 2001 Audi station wagon with two bullet wounds to the head. There also were two bullet holes in the driver-side door of the vehicle, according to court documents.

Officers said they broke the car window to initiate lifesaving measures, but Brown was dead.

When Easter was apprehended, he gave officers an unloaded .45 caliber pistol. His wife, Karla, who was in a black Ford F-150 at the scene of the arrest with the couple’s infant daughter, told investigators Easter usually carries a handgun, adding he has a gun permit from Nebraska.

She also said her husband confronted Brown, who was in the station wagon at the time of the shooting, according to court documents. She heard two gunshots and saw Brown’s doors were closed as the family left the park.

Easter did not give a statement.

It’s still unclear how Brown and the suspect are connected, though Sheriff Kurt Freitag previously told the Herald investigators are “convinced there has to be one.”

The Easters are members of the Minnesota National Guard, with David Easter being based out of Thief River Falls with the 2-136 Infantry Battalion.

Helmer Myre Big Island State Park is about 90 miles south of Minneapolis.