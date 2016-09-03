Allina, nurses continue to negotiate Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Negotiations between the Minnesota Nurses Association and Allina Health continued into the evening Friday in an attempt to avert a nurses’ strike set to begin Monday.

Union officials say 4,800 nurses will strike at five hospitals starting Monday, Labor Day, if an agreement cannot be reached. The central issues of the negotiations include health insurance, workplace safety and staffing.

Allina’s latest health insurance proposal still shifts too many costs to nurses at United in St. Paul, Abbott Northwestern and the Phillips Eye Institute in Minneapolis, Unity in Fridley and Mercy in Coon Rapids, according to MNA spokesman Rick Fuentes.

Representatives from Allina and MNA began negotiations Friday morning at a Bloomington hotel.