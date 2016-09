BAYPORT, Minn. — The warden of the Stillwater state prison in Bayport was placed on paid administrative leave this week pending an investigation.

Steve Hammer, who took over the prison in 2015, is now under investigation by the Department of Corrections, though department officials released no details of the investigation, only confirming that Hammer was placed on leave Monday.

The Minnesota Correction Facility-Stillwater some 1,600 adult male inmates.