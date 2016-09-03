Study: Union membership dipped over past decade

ST. PAUL — Reflecting nationwide trends, union membership in Minnesota declined over the past decade by 34,000 workers, according to a new study of membership released by the Minnesota AFL-CIO.

According to the study, completed by academics and researchers at union-backed think tanks, 10 years ago, 16 percent of Minnesota workers were represented by unions. In 2015, 14 percent of workers were union members.

Union membership in the state took a massive hit in 2008 and 2009, during the recession — there were about 392,000 union members in 2008. By 2009, there were 30,000 fewer unionized workers — the 362,000 workers is about the same number there were last year.

Despite that, Minnesota is more unionized than most states, said Jill Manzo, a Midwest researcher at the Midwest Economic Policy Institute and one of the authors of the report.

Julie Blaha, AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer, said union membership appears to be stabilizing.

The report also found that 31 percent of union workers have master’s degrees, half of public employees are unionized and union members, overall, earn more than their non-unionized counterparts.