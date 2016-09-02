A graduate of the College of St. Scholastica has filed federal complaints against the school, accusing it of mishandling a sexual assault case she reported while studying abroad last year.

"I do not want any survivor to deal with the situations I have dealt with this past year. The situations with the school that I have been in this past year have been a whole lot worse than the assault itself,” Emilee Franklin told the News Tribune in a text conversation from China, where she is teaching English. “I am hoping my situation brings overall change in how not only St. Scholastica handles sexual assault cases, but also a change in how other universities handle these cases across the country."

Franklin’s case was first reported this week by the Huffington Post. According to that article, Franklin was raped during a study abroad trip to Ireland while still a St. Scholastica student in the spring of 2015. Back home and months later, she hoped to share her experience to warn other St. Scholastica students preparing to study abroad.

"I wanted to talk to other St. Scholastica students, specifically those who were traveling to Ireland for a semester because my … attacker (lives) in the same small town that St. Scholastica has been sending their students to for the past 36 years,” Franklin told the News Tribune. “He is a local guy, and I believe a danger. He had befriended many students in the past. This concern increased on Dec. 9 when my case was dropped, and I knew he would not receive any punishment."

The man is not affiliated with St. Scholastica, Franklin told the Huffington Post.

A school administrator arranged the meeting and then later canceled it, according to the Huffington Post, telling Franklin that he would talk to students individually. That prompted her to file the complaints, the news website reported.

The complaints Franklin filed this summer allege that after the incident was reported to school officials, the college failed to inform her about her rights and available resources, didn’t help her communicate with Irish police and took months to respond to her requests for help.

"Filing the complaints has been extremely important to me as it is the first time that I have been able to address problems with my case and feel as if they might be taken seriously. For the first time I have felt as if I have a voice,” Franklin told the News Tribune. "I am hoping that the Department of Education takes the complaints seriously, and hopefully chooses to open an investigation. Regardless of whether or not that happens I hope to bring more awareness to the fact that sexual assault, even while studying abroad, is a real thing that should be taken seriously."

Efforts to acquire copies of the complaints Franklin filed were unsuccessful Thursday; an attorney for Franklin, Laura Dunn, declined to make herself available Thursday to answer additional questions from the News Tribune.

The News Tribune generally does not publish the names of victims or alleged victims of sexual assault; in this case, Franklin has chosen to share her story publicly.

St. Scholastica spokesman Bob Ashenmacher provided a statement Thursday in response to the allegations.

“The College of St. Scholastica is committed to a healthy and productive educational environment for all of its students. The college takes very seriously its obligations in that regard, including its obligation to respond in a timely and appropriate manner to allegations of sexual assault,” he said. “Apart from affirming those general principles, the college respectfully declines to comment publicly on any specific student situation due to the confidentiality obligation the college owes to all students.”

Ashenmacher said St. Scholastica “devotes significant resources to create a culture that is safe for all students, faculty and staff.”

The Huffington Post, citing the federal complaints, reported that Franklin notified Irish police about the assault three weeks after the alleged incident, upon encouragement from friends and a professor, the report says; Irish officials told her in December that they wouldn’t prosecute the accused rapist.

According to the Huffington Post, the complaints allege that Franklin told St. Scholastica’s violence intervention coordinator about the assault in late April 2015 and did not receive information about reporting to the police or finding resources on or off campus. She was given a partial list of resources in late May. A professor asked Steve Lyons, vice president for student affairs, for help in communicating with Irish authorities, the Huffington Post reported, and Lyons reached out to the student two months later.

Ashenmacher declined to answer whether the college addresses safety precautions with students planning to study abroad.

At the University of Minnesota Duluth, students who plan to study abroad are given a pre-departure orientation that deals with health and safety, and they are required to take an online course that also deals with health and safety, including sexual assault, said Lyndsey Anderson, interim director of international programs and services.

Resources for sexual assault and other emergencies also are shared in that course, she said, but students are advised first to notify authorities in an emergency, then onsite university staff and UMD.

The University of Minnesota has an international emergency phone number that goes to a call center staffed continuously, and Anderson would get the calls from UMD students.

A recent Minnesota law requires universities and colleges with for-credit study abroad programs to report to the state any deaths and incidents that require hospitalization. Last year, the state Office of Higher Education recommended that sexual assaults become part of the requirement, noting in a report: “Failing to include crime and sexual assault data in institutional reporting is a significant omission and limits the effectiveness of the law to better inform students and parents of health and safety risks of studying abroad.”

Like most colleges and universities with study abroad programs in Minnesota, St. Scholastica reported to the Office of Higher Education that it maintains written emergency plans and protocols and identifies relevant authorities and resources for its study abroad programs. It also reported that staff are trained to respond to student health, safety and security issues abroad, and students are trained to to manage the same. St. Scholastica reported to the state that it follows best practices in reporting on critical incidents.

According to the state Office of Higher Education, 207 students from St. Scholastica took part in a study abroad program during the 2014-15 school year.

Franklin told the News Tribune that despite the assault, “I am a huge supporter of the Ireland program and hope it can continue.”