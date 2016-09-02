ST. PAUL -- While drunk driving-related deaths continue to rise across Minnesota, a new report shows a steady decline for DWIs and drunk driving-related deaths over a 10-year period.

There were 95 drunk driving fatalities in Minnesota in 2015, up from the 88 reported in 2014, the report issued by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. However, there has been an 8 percent decline over the last five years since 103 were killed in drunk driving accidents in 2011.

“It’s been a long road, but enforcement, laws and awareness are helping shift Minnesotan’s attitudes about how dangerous and irresponsible it is to get behind the wheel after drinking,” said Donna Berger, Office of Traffic Safety director. “That said, the problem remains because we’re still seeing too many lives affected and lost by poor choices behind the wheel.”

Last year, 25,027 drivers were arrested for DWI, a figure that has declined 40 percent in the last 10 years, the report said.

To date, 71 percent of DWI arrests resulted convictions, but it is expected to increase to approximately 85 percent as cases are settled.

Pipestone and Murray counties have the lowest conviction rate at 47 percent. Cook County remains the highest with a 96 percent conviction rate, the report said.