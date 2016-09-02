Search
    Charges: Four men charged in northwest Minnesota drug ring

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:20 a.m.

    CROOKSTON -- Court documents filed last month against a Grand Forks man detail his and others’ alleged involvement in trafficking cocaine in northwest Minnesota.

    Jerardo Gonzalez, 21, made his first appearance Thursday in Polk County District Court on multiple felony charges after the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force said he helped his brother, Juan Andres Gonzalez, 24, of Olso, Minn., Salomon Leandro Gutierrez, 21, and Daniel Morales, 23, both of Crookston, traffick 4 ounces of cocaine over a three-month period in 2014 from North Dakota and Texas to Minnesota.

    All were charged in early August and had initial or first appearances between Aug. 5 and Thursday.

    Crookston Police started investigating the case May 27, 2014, when an officer received a tip a cocaine supplier was “coming into town that week,” according to court documents.

