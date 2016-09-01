DULUTH -- Federal charges against a Clearbrook, Minn., man accused of shooting at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter in early August, leaving a Polk County deputy with shrapnel injuries, will proceed ahead of Minnesota charges.

Carstie Lee Clausen, 71, waived detention Wednesday during a federal hearing in Duluth, meaning he will return to the custody of Clearwater County. The district court there has charged him with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault for using deadly force against a peace officer and dangerous weapon, all felonies.

The same day, an omnibus hearing went on without Clausen in Clearwater District Court, where bond has been set at $300,000 without conditions and $150,000 with conditions. County Attorney Richard Mollin Jr. said his office will let federal proceedings take place before Clausen faces state charges, estimating that could be about three to four months away.

Clausen was arrested after an Aug. 8 drug reconnaissance mission turned violent. A CBP pilot, FBI agent and Polk County deputy who was a part of the Minnesota Pine to Prairie Task Force were flying above Clausen’s property because they had received information he was possibly growing marijuana about 16 miles northwest of Bagley, according to court documents. A bullet shattered the helicopter window, causing injuries to the deputy’s left arm, ribs and eyes.

The helicopter had to make an emergency landing, prompting law enforcement officers to search Clausen’s home and other buildings on his property. Clausen was found in the woods, and a rifle with a live cartridge were found on his property along with a spent cartridge.

Clausen first appeared Monday in Bemidji on federal charges of assault on a federal agent, discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence and damaging an aircraft in the special jurisdiction of the U.S.

An indictment from a grand jury would be the next step in the federal case, followed by a jury trial if Clausen doesn’t plead guilty. The indictment process could take about a month, said Clifford Wardlaw, an assistant U.S. attorney who is prosecuting the federal case.

If Clausen posts bond for the state case, federal prosecutors have retained detention, meaning he could be brought back for bonding.

No more hearings have been set for the federal case, though a review hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 in district court.