WILLMAR, Minn. -- Authorities say the man who allegedly fired several shots out of his truck in the Zorbaz restaurant parking lot early Sunday in Spicer had been angry at the bar’s bouncers for telling him to pour out his half-finished drink.

That’s according to a criminal complaint attached to eight charges filed against the man Tuesday in Kandiyohi County District Court.

Dennis Michael Jacobson, 38, of Lake Lillian, has been charged with second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a dangerous weapon, carrying a weapon without a permit, intentionally pointing a gun, carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and driving while impaired.

He made his first court appearance Tuesday.

The complaint details the fast-moving events after what appeared to be an otherwise typical 2 a.m. bar close at the restaurant on Green Lake in Spicer.

As people were shuffling out of the building, Jacobson was stopped by two bouncers, the complaint states, who told him he could not leave with his drink still in his hand.

That angered Jacobson, who allegedly argued with the bouncers and dumped his drink on one of them. Then he left, allegedly saying he would get a gun from his vehicle.

He hopped into a blue Chevrolet Avalanche truck and drove quickly toward the Zorbaz entry doors. The complaint alleges Jacobson pulled out a black handgun, held it out of his open truck window, and dry fired the handgun several times.

The bouncers later told authorities they could hear the click of the handgun trigger.

Then, Jacobson allegedly drove away from the entrance. The complaint states he loaded a magazine into the handgun, pointed his gun out of the truck window as he drove, and fired off five rounds.

Several witnesses on the scene heard the gunshots, but told authorities they did not know where the gun was pointing.

One Kandiyohi County sheriff’s deputy, parked nearby, heard the shots and went to Zorbaz to talk to witnesses. Those witnesses provided Jacobson’s license plate number.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies stopped Jacobson on County Road 8 near Lake Lillian. Authorities said a .22-caliber handgun and a .22-caliber rifle, along with boxes of ammunition, were next to him in the vehicle.

Deputies removed him from the vehicle, and Jacobson allegedly failed several field sobriety tests. A breath test indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.11 percent. He allegedly told authorities he drank eight alcoholic beverages that night.

In a statement to law enforcement, Jacobson allegedly admitted to driving up to Zorbaz and holding a handgun out the window, but denied pointing it at the bouncers. He said he was just doing it to intimidate them, according to the complaint.

Jacobson also allegedly admitted to firing several rounds into the air as he left the parking lot.

His vehicle was subsequently searched. Authorities reportedly found a spent .22-caliber casing on the driver’s side floor, along with two bags of marijuana weighing 3.2 grams and a marijuana pipe.

Jacobson was initially booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail and later released. His next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.