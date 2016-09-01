BRAINERD, Minn. -- Repeatedly yelling racial slurs, threatening to blow up a bar and threatening to kill and eat the families of police officers were the alleged actions that landed a Brainerd man in jail Monday.

John Christian Neville, 34, is facing four felonies and misdemeanor after officers were called to respond to a fight outside the Iron Rail, 707 Laurel St.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Neville, the initial call concerned a woman punching another woman in the mouth outside the bar Monday night. Officers spoke with the woman who allegedly punched the other woman. She explained the other woman was across the street from the bar with a man later identified as Neville, calling everyone outside the bar the “N-word.” The woman, who was black, told police she crossed the street to confront them.

While confronting the two, the woman said she punched the other woman because she got in her face and continued to use the racial slur. Neville, the woman said, told her he had clips and guns across the street and he was going to blow up the bar.

Officers placed Neville under arrest, and while he was being escorted to the squad car, he continued to yell expletives and slurs toward those standing outside the bar. Neville also allegedly began to threaten officers, saying he was going to “kill their families, murder their children and eat them,” the complaint stated.