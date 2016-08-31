BISMARCK – One woman was arrested and two additional arrests were possible Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, after protesters descended on a construction site for the Dakota Access Pipeline project in North Dakota, with two men binding themselves to construction equipment, authorities said.

Much of the incident unfolded live on Facebook as someone streamed video from the site, with more than 13,000 people watching online at one point.

Morton County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Donnell Preskey said authorities received a report at 7:22 a.m. of about 20 people crawling on construction equipment near State Highway 6 south of Mandan. That’s west of the main protest site along Highway 1806 near Cannon Ball where hundreds of mostly American Indians are camped out in protest of the pipeline.

Preskey said two protesters, using what appeared to be some kind of tape, bound themselves to a piece of machinery that appeared in the video to be an excavator. Authorities called the Mandan Rural Fire Department to help cut the men free.

A woman who was standing next to one of the men ignored repeated instructions to get off the equipment and was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Preskey said. She identified the woman as Lisa Winter, 47, of St. Louis, Mo.

One of the men was cut free and taken into custody, but Preskey said she didn’t have his information yet. Video showed a deputy and firefighter still working to free the third man.

On the ground, deputies surrounded the equipment and tried to keep protesters from getting too close as they heckled the officers, sang songs and chanted “water is life,” “Stand by Iowa, shut down DAPL” and other slogans.

“I believe our law enforcement are doing a good job keeping everybody’s safety in mind and using great patience at this time,” Preskey said.

Authorities closed Highway 6 from the junction of County Road 138A on the north to the junction of State Highway 21 on the south because of dozens of cars parked on the road, Preskey said. It’s unknown how long the closure will last, she said.