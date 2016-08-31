Minnesota man gets 18 months for unlicensed gun sales

ST. PAUL -- A St. Paul man who sold guns without a license was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a half in prison by U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz in federal court in Minneapolis.

Federal law enforcement officials said that Eitan Benjamin Feldman, 30, sold guns online, without a license, despite warnings to stop and the knowledge that some of these weapons were connected to crimes.

Feldman pleaded guilty in April to one count of dealing firearms without a license. Nine counts of making a false statement during a firearm purchase were dismissed at sentencing in accordance with a plea deal.

Feldman was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $510 in restitution, said Benjamin Petok, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota.

According to the February indictment, Feldman bought and sold 41 guns between January 2014 and January 2016.

He bought guns online, then turned around and posted them for sale on a different website. He often sold the weapons at a profit and within days of receiving them. While Feldman passed his own background check in buying the guns, he didn’t conduct background checks when selling them, according to the indictment.

Feldman claimed he was a gun collector to circumvent dealer licensing requirements and background check requirements, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger has said.

An agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives contacted Feldman by phone in July 2015 to inform him that some of the weapons he purchased were connected to crimes in the Twin Cities. Feldman told the agent he couldn’t show him the guns because he had sold them at shows, the indictment said.

In October 2015, the ATF mailed Feldman a written warning telling him to end his unlicensed dealing and that if he continued, it could result in prosecution. Despite the notice, Feldman continued selling guns, including to two undercover agents, according to the indictment.

“Stemming the flow of illicit firearm sales is an important priority for law enforcement,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Bejar said in a written statement. “Engaging in the business of unlicensed firearms sales is a serious crime.”