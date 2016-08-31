ST. PAUL -- Minnesota health officials remind parents to make sure teenagers are up to date on their immunizations as they head back to school.

Teenagers need certain vaccines because some of the vaccines they received in childhood wear off and they are exposed to new diseases as they get older, officials said.

According to data released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Minnesota immunization rates among adolescents age 13-17 years for Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) and the meningococcal vaccine exceeded the Healthy People 2020 target of 80 percent in 2015. The Tdap immunization rate was 90.7 percent and the meningococcal immunization rate was 83.7 percent. Minnesota had a significant increase for meningococcal vaccination, up from 75.5 percent in 2014 to push it above the 80 percent goal for the first time. However, the rates for three doses of the vaccine against human papilloma virus for females and males were 44.5 percent and 22.4 percent respectively.

CDC data from the National Immunization Survey-Flu and Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System estimate that 65.9 percent of Minnesota children (ages 5-12) and 48.6 percent of Minnesota teens (ages 13-17) got a flu vaccination in the 2014-15 season. Final results for the 2015-16 season are not yet available.

The CDC data come from its National Immunization Survey, a telephone survey that includes a relatively small sample size for each state.