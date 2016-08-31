Obama commutes Minneapolis man’s drug sentence

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man serving 27 years for selling methamphetamine and ecstasy is among the 111 federal inmates whose prison sentences were shortened by President Barack Obama on Tuesday.

Jason Thomas Haslip, 43, had been scheduled for release in June 2022, nearly 20 years after he was charged with conspiring to distribute drugs. His sentence now is set to expire Aug. 30, 2018, provided he enrolls in a residential drug treatment program, after the latest round of commutations the president has ordered for people convicted of nonviolent drug offenses.

Obama has long called for phasing out strict sentences for drug convictions, arguing they lead to excessive punishment and incarceration rates unseen in other developed countries.

Haslip was arrested in March 2001 at a South Minneapolis home after U.S. Customs officials intercepted a package from Canada suspected of containing ecstasy, according to federal court documents. During a search of the home, agents found a container of methamphetamine as well. A year later Haslip was arrested in California for selling drugs out of a car with Minnesota plates and, a few months after that, he was arrested in Las Vegas after trying to buy 2 pounds of meth for delivery to Minnesota.

Haslip and five others were indicted in April 2003 for conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and ecstasy, and Haslip eventually was sentenced to 324 months in prison.