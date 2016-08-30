HILLSBORO, N.D. - A Hillsboro family is picking up the pieces after a devastating EF-3 tornado ripped through their farm home over the weekend.

Despite the losing their house in the storm, the Haultins are calling themselves lucky.

"It was just kind of surreal," homeowner Barb Haultin said.

The farm home looks more like a war zone.

“A well-built house like this just kind of demolished completely, it puts me in awe," Haultin said.

Barb and her husband, Glen, are now forced to live out of their camper. They said they plan on rebuilding their house as long as their basement remains intact.

The couple was out of town when the storm hit, making them one of the last to see the damage.

Even after losing their home, this farming family is looking on the bright side.

"I just kept thinking how lucky we were that we weren't here," Barb Haultin said.

They’re also lucky to live in Hillsboro, where they say the community has lifted them up.

"Unbelievable support. We've had hundreds of people coming out to offer to help," Barb Haultin said.

The community is helping clean up, giving meals, just talking to a family who lost almost everything.

"I can't repay what this community means to me," Glen Haultin said.