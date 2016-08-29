Firefighters’ driver jailed in I-35W crash that killed 2

BLAINE, Minn. - A firefighter from Michigan was under arrest in Minnesota Monday on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed two fellow firefighters and injured seven more as they drove to Utah to fight a wildfire.

Anoka County Jail records show Michael A. Johnson, 28, of Baraga, Mich., was arrested after the crash Saturday on Interstate 35W in the northern Twin Cities suburb of Blaine. He has not been charged.

The online jail roster said Johnson was being held on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide under a portion of state law covering operating a motor vehicle in a “grossly negligent manner.” The State Patrol and Anoka County attorney’s office have released no details about his role in the crash, but planned to issue a statement later Monday.

James Shelifoe, 23, and Alan Swartz, 25, both of Baraga, died in the crash. The driver was among the seven injured. The State Patrol’s accident report says the truck left the highway, struck the median cable barriers and rolled.