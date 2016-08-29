Man missing following Fish Hook Lake accident identified

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. -- The body of a missing man following a two-boat accident Thursday on Fish Hook Lake near Park Rapids has been identified. Divers recovered the body of 78-year-old John Patrick Sargent about 1:30 p.m. Friday an estimated 350 yards out from the Fish Hook Lake public access off Highway 71. The sheriff’s office notified family members who gathered at the access. Sargent’s body was brought in just after 3 p.m. and transported to a Park Rapids funeral home.

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes stated in a news release Friday Sargent’s body was recovered in 8-feet of water. Sargent was operating a 16-foot fishing boat when he collided with a 17-foot boat operated by 32-year-old Jessiah Hoeg of Maple Grove.

Sargent and both his passengers, Thomas and Gloria Dalby of Brainerd, both 57, were ejected from their boat. None of the parties were wearing life jackets, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses at the Loon’s Nest Resort saw the accident Thursday and were able to pull Thomas and Gloria Dalby from the capsized boat and brought to shore.

Thomas Dalby was airlifted from the public access to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. He was treated for broken ribs. Gloria Dalby was treated and released from CHI-St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids.

The occupants of the second boat, identified as Jessiah and Rick Hoag, sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Involved in the search operation Friday were the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Lakes Area Dive Team, Becker County Dive Team, Central Lakes Search and Rescue and a local fishing guide with specialized electronic equipment.

The cause of the accident where the two boats collided is unknown at this time and Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the incident remains under investigation.

Aukes said when the accident occurred people from nearby Loon’s Nest Resort rescued two of the accident victims from the water.

The Lakes Area Dive Team and Becker County Dive Team joined the search for Sargent on Friday, along with the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office and a Minnesota DNR airplane. Also responding to the scene at both the public access and Loon's Nest Resort, which made the initial call, was Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Hubbard First Response & Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and Park Rapids Police Department.