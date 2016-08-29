Search
    Tornado captured on video near Beltrami, Minn.

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:51 a.m.
    NOTE: This video contains graphic language.

    Thacher Paine and Laney Forness were driving back home to the Twin Cities area Sunday evening, Aug. 28, when they captured stunning video of a tornado near Beltrami, Minn. in Polk County. 

    "It was very surreal," Forness said. "I just wanted to keep going faster. It was scary."

    Paine captured the video on his phone around 8 p.m. 

    "It really didn't seem like the weather was that bad." said Paine, noting it was raining a little bit before the tornado formed.

    However, Paine said he noticed the clouds "were kind of low" and then commented to Forness: "It's looking a little twisty."

    "It was a funnel cloud and it came down and it started getting a little bigger and a little bigger," Forness said.

