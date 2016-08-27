Crews combing Alexandria lake for missing person

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Search and rescue officials are searching Lake Le Homme Dieu in Alexandria for a missing boater or swimmer.

About 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officials were called to Rotary Beach. The search is ongoing but due to the windy conditions, officials say it could take some time.

Responding agencies include the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Pope County Sheriff's Office, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, Garfield Fire and Rescue, Brandon Fire and Rescue, Carlos Fire and Rescue, Alexandria Fire and Rescue, North Aircare, the Ottertail Dive Team and North Ambulance.