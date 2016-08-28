MOORHEAD, Minn. – Like a lot of people, Will and Kristi Sauvageau had never heard of U-47700. They had no idea that it’s a synthetic opioid eight times more powerful than morphine. They weren’t aware that it’s made in foreign labs and sold over the internet.

And they didn’t know their 26-year-old son, Adam, was mixed up with it. Only after he was found dead at his north Moorhead home did they learn about U-47700.

“This is a scary drug,” said Lt. Brad Penas of the Moorhead Police Department. “This is not a drug that’s necessarily new to the United States, but it’s maybe new to our area.”

Penas said Adam Sauvageau died from an apparent drug overdose earlier this month. Based on evidence gathered, investigators suspect that U-47700 played a role in his death, but they won’t know for sure until they receive autopsy results, the lieutenant said.

Police are trying to figure out where the U-47700 in this case originated, and they want to determine who’s selling this powdery drug that can be injected, snorted or taken orally.

“I would guess the product’s coming from overseas. I would suspect China,” Penas said. “Typically, this kind of drug is mail order.”

Other law enforcement agencies in the Fargo-Moorhead area say they have not come across U-47700, but they have encountered other synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl and its analog, furanyl fentanyl.

‘That stupid stuff’

Born in Perham, Minn., Sauvageau lived in Glyndon, Minn., before moving to Moorhead when he was about 5 years old. His parents, who are divorced, described him as a smart kid with a sense of humor and a bunch of friends.

“He liked his catfishing, liked his motorcycles,” his mom said. “He just had a problem with that stupid stuff.”

Sauvageau attended Moorhead public schools, and his parents believe he got hooked on drugs while in high school after he began hanging out with a different crowd. His dad assumes Adam started out using prescription drugs, but what led up to his opioid use isn’t clear.

Sometime after graduating from Moorhead High School, Sauvageau received outpatient treatment at Prairie St. John’s Hospital in Fargo and later in Brainerd.

“I thought he was clean for a while, and he was doing really good,” his father said. “Temptation must have got to him.”

His parents said they occasionally tried talking to him about his addiction, but it was a difficult subject to broach. “He said he just suffered all the time, basically. He’d be happy on the outside, but (on) the inside, he just couldn’t beat it,” his father said.

His mother lamented the shortage of local treatment options for people with opioid addictions. She said she would sometimes ask her son about getting help, and he would try to reassure her.

“I’m taking care of it, Mom,” he would say. “I’m taking care of it.”

‘To bury their child’

Opioids like heroin and fentanyl have taken a toll on the Fargo-Moorhead region this year, resulting in scores of hospitalizations and about a dozen fatal overdoses. Sauvageau’s death is the first that appears connected to U-47700.

The drug, which sells for about $40 a gram online, has been linked to at least 50 deaths nationwide, The Associated Press reported in June. It’s one of a variety of potent synthetic opioids that have popped up around the country. An extreme example is carfentanil, a drug sold commercially as a sedative for elephants.

Because new versions of these drugs are quickly produced and distributed, state and federal officials have scrambled to regulate them.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is in the process of evaluating U-47700, but in the meantime, it’s taken emergency action to outlaw the drug nationwide, said Kenneth Solek, assistant special agent in charge of the Minneapolis-St. Paul district office.

Sauvageau was a cook at the Brickhouse Tavern in Moorhead, and he had been living with his father. On the afternoon of Aug. 12, his dad came home to find a message on the answering machine that said his son had not shown up for work.

“So I went downstairs to wake him up about 2 o’clock,” his father said. “He was already dead.”

A little over two months before, Sauvageau had suffered his first drug overdose, presumably from opioid use, his mom said. Afterward, she told him, “A parent is not supposed to bury their child.”

Sauvageau’s response was nonchalant. “He just kind of, like, shrugged it off,” she said. “He was using too much again.”

This weekend, Sauvageau’s family plans to spread his ashes along the banks of the Red River in Gooseberry Mound Park where he spent hours upon hours catfishing.

“He had his best times there, I think,” his dad said.