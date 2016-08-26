This was the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash involving this passenger car. The car crashed with a truck pulling a trailer full of farm equipment crashed Thursday morning on Dove Road near Pillager. The woman driving the car was seriously injured. (Photo by Pillager Fire and Rescue)

A passenger car and a truck pulling a trailer full of farm equipment crashed Thursday morning on Dove Road near Pillager. A woman was seriously injured. (Photo by Pillager Fire and Rescue)

PILLAGER—A 51-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday when the car she was driving struck a truck pulling a trailer full of farm equipment near Pillager.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office responded to the report at 9:36 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Dove Road, about 2 miles south of Pillager, in Rosing Township.

According to the sheriff's office, Peter Peterson, 76, of Pine River, was traveling south on Dove Road in a 2006 Dodge Ram truck pulling a trailer full of farm equipment. Dianna Lindgren, 51, of Corcoran, was traveling north on Dove Road in a 2002 Saturn sedan. According to the initial investigation it appears Lindgren's vehicle crossed over the centerline and struck Peterson's vehicle. Firefighters with Pillager Fire and Rescue extricated Lindgren out of the vehicle. She was transported by North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with serious injuries.

Lindgren's vehicle was totaled and Peterson's vehicle sustained moderate damage. Peterson was not injured.

The sheriff's office stated the case is still under investigation.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Cass County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Pillager Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.