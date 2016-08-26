Body of missing boater recovered after collision

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. -- The body of the man missing since Thursday following a boat accident on Fish Hook Lake has been recovered.

Divers recovered the body of the missing 78-year-old man about 1:30 p.m. Friday an estimated 350 yards out from the Fish Hook Lake public access off Highway 71. Family members of the victim arrived and the deceased was brought to shore and transported to a Park Rapids funeral home just after 3 p.m.

Conducting the search Friday were the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Lakes Area Dive Team, Becker County Dive Team, Central Lakes Search and Rescue and a local fishing guide which specialized electronic equipment.

The cause of the accident where two boats collided is unknown at this time and Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the incident remains under investigation. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.