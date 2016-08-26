Poultry back home at Minnesota State Fair

Galvin Eeg of Roseau County grooms a chicken, held by mother Sara Eeg, at the Minnesota State Fair on Aug. 25, 2016. He said he is glad poultry can be exhibited again this year after last year's bird flu epidemic canceled bird shows. (Forum News Service photo by Don Davis)

"It is good," she said in the middle of the Minnesota State Fair poultry exhibit. "It feels like home again."

The clucking, crowing, quacking, honking and peeping heard in the barn when the fair opened Thursday was music to poultry producers' ears.

"It is a sign that things are back to normal, about as normal as they can be," said Steve Olson, executive director of Minnesota chicken and turkey producer organizations.

A year ago, the same room was pretty quiet, save for people talking. A 2015 bird flu epidemic that eventually lead to more than 9 million chicken and turkey deaths in the state forced the cancelation of all poultry shows at fairs to help slow the disease's spread.

The state appears disease-free this year, so the shows resumed.

Gavin Eeg, 12, of Roseau County, was grooming his black Australorp chicken before showing his pen, for which he received a blue ribbon, and remembered last year, when he made a quilt with chickens on when showing the actual animal was banned.

He was not happy shows were canceled last year, suggesting his solution would have been better: "If there are sick ones, just don't bring them." Experts say birds can carry the flu even when they do not show symptoms.

Fleming, 16, whose chickens receive a red ribbon, also missed not being able to show last year, but planning to be veterinarian she said she understood. But she was happy to be back.

"My birds are a little bit weak this year, I know that," the Crow Wing County 4-H'er said. "But that's OK, I am down here and that is all that matters."

Showing poultry helped Fleming, she said, because it forced her out of her comfort zone as she had to talk to judges.

"I enjoy it because when I first started, I was not comfortable with public speaking or talking to people I didn't know," she said. "It has really brought me out of my shell. I have really learned to be more comfortable with situations like that."

Judges ask a lot of questions, and exhibitors need to be there with good answers about the animal and how it was raised.

"You are going to have to talk to him," Fleming said.

For Eeg, who calls his "business" Eeg's Eggs, said he likes to show chickens better than cows, which his sisters show.

"If a cow steps on you, it can break your foot," he said. "If a chicken steps on you, it is not going to hurt at all. If a cow hits you, you could fall over and break your rib or something. If a chicken hits you ... it is not going to be as bad as a cow ramming into you."

Chickens also are cheaper to raise, he said, and fewer people have them.

Eeg, who wants to be a farmer, said he does not eat many eggs and no poultry.

Overall, however, poultry consumption remains strong.

Olson said that most export markets that closed during the flu outbreak have reopened, although China still will not accept American poultry. Typically 15 percent of chickens and a higher percentage of turkeys are exported.

Minnesota flock numbers are at pre-flu levels, with a country-leading 46 million turkeys, 55 million broiler chickens and 10.5 million egg-laying chickens. Broilers were not affected by the 2015 flu, but turkeys and layers were.

Minnesota poultry producers now are in better shape to resist the flu, if it spreads again, Olson said.

For one thing, he said, producers and governments have learned to respond quicker to stop the disease's spread. Also, he added, "we have more biosecurity" to keep diseases out of the flocks.

While adding biosecurity takes money, poultry producers have not needed convincing to increase protection.

"It certainly has got every producer's attention..." Olson said. "If they did not get hit, they understood it was by the grace of God."

In the coming days, a meeting will look at federal biosecurity standards that soon will be required on all poultry operations.

The bird flu did not drive any Minnesota poultry producers out of business, Olson said. "If we had a second year in a row, I think we would have had some."

Scientists still are looking into why the 2015 flu outbreak was more severe than typically hits flocks.