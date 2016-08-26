Members of the Lakes Area Dive Team put their dive suits on as they leave the public access of Highway 71 to join the search for a missing man following a two-boat accident Thursday on Fish Hook Lake. (Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)

Law enforcement and first responders administer medical aid to a victim brought to the public access off Highway 71 following a boating accident Thursday on Fish Hook Lake north of Park Rapids. (Kevin Cederstrom/Forum News Service)

One man remains missing on Fish Hook Lake on the north edge of Park Rapids following an accident involving two boats on Thursday.

The search for the unidentified missing man continued into Thursday evening, but Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said late Thursday night the search was suspended at dark and resumed Friday morning with cadaver dogs out in the boats, and a DNR helicopter searching from the air.

The victim is a 78-year-old local man, but his name has not yet been released. The search operation resumed Friday morning with efforts moving from a rescue to recovery.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office confirmed three people were in a 14-foot aluminum boat that capsized after a collision with a second boat, described as a bass fishing boat.

The two injured people were transported from the public access off Highway 71 and one was believed to be airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital. The third man is the 78-year-old who remains missing.

The two occupants of the second boat were not injured. Names of those involved in the accident have not been released by the sheriff's office.

Hubbard County Chief Deputy Scott Parks said the exact cause of the accident was unknown and the boats simply collided. He said Thursday the investigation continues and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Lakes Area Dive Team and Becker County Dive Team joined the search for the missing man, along with the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office and a Minnesota DNR airplane. Also responding to the scene at both the public access and Loon's Nest Resort, which made the initial call, was Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Hubbard First Response & Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and Park Rapids Police Department.

Sheriff Aukes declined to comment further or release additional information as the search continued Friday.