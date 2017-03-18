Another person tries to jump White House fence

CNN reported that two Secret Service agents tackled the individual. The area is the start of a buffer zone between the main White House fence and the sidewalks.

The Secret Service was earlier criticized after it said a man who scaled the White House fence last week was on the property's grounds for 16 minutes before being detained.

Separately, the Secret Service said on Friday a laptop was stolen from an agent's car in New York City but that such agency-issued computers contain multiple layers of security and are not permitted to contain classified information.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday's incident.