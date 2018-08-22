Arlington National Cemetery closes after bomb threat

Lewandrowski said there were no reports of injuries.

The threat was made to the cemetery and not to one specific area of the 624-acre site.

Lewandrowski said earlier in the day that officials were checking "every single part of the grounds and facilities." The threat remains under investigation.

Cemetery officials initially said on Twitter that the cemetery grounds would be closed to the public for the rest of the day. Funerals were still held as scheduled.

This article was written by Dana Hedgpeth, a reporter for The Washington Post.