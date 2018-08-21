Air marshall detained in error at Minnesota airport

U.S. Transportation Safety Administration spokeswoman Sari Koshetz said the man was flying in business class from Newark, N.J., when a crew member spotted a gun he was carrying. The crew member reported the incident to police at the airport.

When the jet, operated by Indianapolis-based Republic Airlines, landed shortly after midnight, the air marshal and a colleague were taken to the airport security office and questioned by FBI agents. The two were immediately released.

The crew member apparently didn’t know that the air marshal was on board.