According to a KTVB-TV report, neighbors said the herd of goats showed up near the neighborhood around 7 a.m. Animal control was called and responded to the scene in a single truck, but quickly realized they were going to need much more than that to haul them away.

Around 8:30 a.m., a large truck from a company called We Rent Goats arrived on scene, barricading the goats and funneling them into an enclosed trailer to be safely transported. The company rents goats to remove noxious weeds from fields, acreage, pastures and various other open spaces, their website says.

#Breaking - About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from...updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

The “new kids on the block” are now off the block! The final goats are now reluctantly going home. What a morning pic.twitter.com/Quyca6owdy — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

It is not known if the goats belonged to We Rent Goats, however, KTVB-TV reported that the goats had been grazing near the neighborhood before managing to escape.

Photos and videos taken by onlookers and reporters at the scene show the large herd of goats enjoying an all-you-can-eat buffet of residents' landscaping. On the menu was grass, bushes, leaves and flowers.

Goats, by nature, are very curious animals and are known for eating just about anything. Primarily, goats eat plants such as trees, shrubs, hay and grains, and are also known for having a very strong digestive system.

According to We Got Goats, 100 goats will typically eat around a half acre of vegetation per day.