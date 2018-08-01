Body found inside vehicle connected to missing North Dakota woman's case
NEW TOWN, N.D. -- The FBI has confirmed that a body has been found in the truck connected to the disappearance of a New Town woman missing since October.
FBI spokesman Michael Kulstad said the vehicle was recovered in Lake Sakakawea on the Fort Berthold Reservation, with a “victim” found inside the vehicle.
Kulstad said the FBI is working on positive identification of the body, notifying next of kin and determining the circumstances of what happened.
He declined to comment on how the truck was found, the condition of the vehicle, if the body was that of a male or female or if a crime was involved.
Matthew Lone Bear, Olivia Lone Bear’s brother, declined to comment on events of the case since the truck was found Tuesday evening.
Olivia Lone Bear, a 32-year-old mother of five, was last seen Oct. 25 driving in downtown New Town in a teal 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, with North Dakota license plate 839 BRC.