FBI spokesman Michael Kulstad said the vehicle was recovered in Lake Sakakawea on the Fort Berthold Reservation, with a “victim” found inside the vehicle.

Kulstad said the FBI is working on positive identification of the body, notifying next of kin and determining the circumstances of what happened.

He declined to comment on how the truck was found, the condition of the vehicle, if the body was that of a male or female or if a crime was involved.

Kulstad said agencies involved in the investigation include the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs, North Dakota Highway Patrol and a sheriff’s department.

Matthew Lone Bear, Olivia Lone Bear’s brother, declined to comment on events of the case since the truck was found Tuesday evening.

Olivia Lone Bear, a 32-year-old mother of five, was last seen Oct. 25 driving in downtown New Town in a teal 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, with North Dakota license plate 839 BRC.